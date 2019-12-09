NCT's Haechan sings of last goodbyes in video teaser for 'STATION X' holiday single 'Coming Home'

4

NCT is only a few days away from the release of their special holiday single for SMTOWN's 'STATION X'!

On December 9 KST, a day after Doyoung's "Coming Home" teaser video was released, SM Entertainment revealed a second video featuring NCT member Haechan. In the video, he is alone in a winter scene when he stumbles across a bicycle and a stack of abandoned records covered under a thick layer of snow.

Meanwhile, "Coming Home," featuring NCT's Doyoung, Taeil, Jaehyun, and Haechan, is set for release on December 13 at 6 PM KST.

Check out the teaser above!

