Fans from 29 different countries come together to gift CL with 'GZB fan version' of her new song '+DONE161201+'

CL's GZBs [her fan club] are celebrating her long-awaited return in a big way!



On December 8 KST, her fans came out with a parody version of the music video for her latest single "+DONE161201+.'





While the original version of the music video featured a number of CL's famous friends (including Taeyang, Lee Hi, her former 2NE1 groupmates Dara, Park Bom, and Minzy, Kiko Mizuhara, and Uhm Jung Hwa), the GZB version features fans representing 29 countries in total, including Korea, England, Italy, the United States, Canada, Turkey, Singapore, France, Spain, Mexico, Japan, the Philippines, Poland, India, Myanmar, Malaysia, Argentina, Costa Rica, New Zealand, Somalia, Algeria, China, the Netherlands, Brazil, Laos, Romania, Vietnam, Albania, Venezuela,and Indonesia.



Meanwhile, the single, which marked CL's first release since leaving YG Entertainment, peaked at #1 on iTunes singles charts in nine different countries.



Check out GZB's project video above!