Girls' Generation's Taeyeon released a teaser video of her 'A Precious Moment with SM Celebrities' event.
With the coming holidays, SM Entertainment artists are spending time with their fans for 'A Precious Moment' event. The teaser video above reveals a snippet of Taeyeon's time with one lucky fan as they decorate a Christmas tree and make memories.
Taeyeon's full 'A Precious Moment' event video will be out on December 24 KST. Check out the teaser above!
Girls' Generation's Taeyeon teases her 'A Precious Moment with SM Celebrities' event
