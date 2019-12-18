'High1 Seoul Music Awards' responds to 'abnormal' app votes for IZ*ONE

The 'High1 Seoul Music Awards' responded to 'abnormal' votes for IZ*ONE from the awards ceremony's official app.



On December 18, the 'High1 Seoul Music Awards' revealed that they began receiving irregular votes on the 17th, and after monitoring the situation, they found there was 'abnormal' voting patterns taking place for IZ*ONE in the 'Hallyu Special Award' and 'Popularity Award' categories. According to reports, it appears macros and illegal programs were used to automate the creation of multiple accounts to vote.



In response, a rep stated, "This incident included abnormal votes, and we plan to delete the amount of votes made before the change in [voting patterns] and drop all the created accounts. As this is an awards ceremony for stars who shined this past year, we ask that you participate and cooperate in a clean voting culture."





The 'High1 Seoul Music Awards' is taking place on January 30, 2020 KST.

