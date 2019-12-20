Get ready for NCT Dream & Stray Kids's special holiday unit 'Blush Boys', coming soon at the '2019 SBS Gayo Daejeon'!

Fans better be ready for the cuteness overload, because NCT Dream and Stray Kids will be forming a very special, holiday unit group this Christmas, named the 'Blush Boys'!

The 'Blush Boys' will be made up of NCT Dream members Jaemin (peach), Jisung (hamster), and Chenle (dolphin), and Stray Kids members Felix (baby chick), Seungmin (puppy), and Hyunjin (lovely). In their preview clip ahead of the upcoming '2019 SBS Gayo Daejeon', the 'Blush Boys' members are tasked with a mission to "review" one another's cheeks.

Fans can catch Jaemin, Jisung, Chenle, Felix, Seungmin, and Hyunjin's full "cheek reviews", as well as the 'Blush Boys's debut stage, at the '2019 SBS Gayo Daejeon' taking place on December 25!

