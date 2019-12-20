Actress Shin So Yul & musical actor Kim Ji Chul to tie the knot!

On December 20, actress Shin So Yul's label Moment Global delivered great news to fans and the general public!

The label stated, "Shin So Yul and musical actor Kim Ji Chul have promised to fulfill their love for each other through marriage, on the basis of the love and loyalty they built up over the course of their relationship. The wedding will consist of a small, private meal between family members. It is difficult to reveal more specific details regarding their marriage, so we ask for your understanding. Please send your warm congratulations and encouragements to the two stars, and also look forward to actress Shin So Yul and musical actor Kim Ji Chul's future promotions."

Meanwhile, Shin So Yul and Kim Ji Chul will also be greeting viewers very soon after their marriage through TV Chosun's family variety program, 'Flavor of Wife'. Congratulations to the couple!

