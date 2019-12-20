JYPE comfirms they've filed lawsuits against malicious netizens defaming GOT7, thanks fans for aid in collecting evidence

On December 20, JYP Entertainment updated fans of GOT7 via the group's official fan community board with a statement as follows:

"Hello, this is JYPE.

Previously, we notified you of our plans to take strict legal action without settlements against any and all actions which defame and damage our artists' image, character, and name.

Now, we update you with the announcement that we have filed lawsuits with the police after overlooking various pieces of evidence, collected via our monitoring as well as via reports from fans.

Thanks to the various reports sent in by fans, a much more detailed and completed course of action was made possible.

Once again, we thank you sincerely for your help, and ask for your continued reports regarding this matter.

We will not allow careless violations of the law which defame our artists' character, and stress that we will not stop taking the strictest forms of legal action against anything which prevents a healthy promotional environment for our artists. Thank you."

Fans can continue to send in reports of malicious online activity targeting JYPE artists via (fans@jype.com.)