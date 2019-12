There is less than one day until the release of CL's next song on her project album.

On December 9 KST, she released the 'D-1' music video teaser for her song "+IQUIT180327+." In the video, various performers are seen dancing while using sign language to convey the lyrics, which express CL's fed-up emotion directed at a 'cheap' person.

Meanwhile, the full music video for "+IQUIT180327+" is set for release on December 10.



Check out the video teaser above!