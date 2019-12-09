24

Korean film 'Parasite' receives nominations for 'Best Foreign Motion Picture,' 'Best Director,' and 'Best Screenplay' Golden Globe awards

2019's hit Korean film 'Parasite' has received three major film nominations!


On December 9 KST, the nominees for the the 77th 'Golden Globe Awards' were announced by the Hollywood Foreign Press, with 'Parasite' being nominated for 'Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language,' director Bong Joon Ho and writer Han Jin Won receiving a nomination for 'Best Screenplay - Motion Picture,' and director Bong Joon Ho 'Best Director - Motion Picture.'

Nominated with Bong Joon Ho for the 'Best Director' award include Martin Scorsese ('The Irishman'),
Quentin Tarantino ('Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'), Sam Mendes ('1917'), and Todd Phillips ('Joker').

Nominees going against 'Parasite' for 'Best Screenplay - Motion Picture' are Noah Baumbach ('Marriage Story'), Anthony McCarten ('The Two Popes'), Quentin Tarantino ('Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'), and Steven Zaillian ('The Irishman').

Lastly, the other nominees for 'Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language' are 'The Farewell' (Chinese language), 'Pain and Glory' (Spanish language), 'Portrait of a Lady on Fire' (French language), and 'Les Misérables' (French language).

Meanwhile, the 77th 'Golden Globe Awards' will air on January 6.

Wow, this movie is amazing and the actors are so great! I really hope they'll win!

That's amazing, this film has had so much talk this year so I'm really hoping it can win in at least one of the categories.

