Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

BoA gets inspiration from the city in 'Starry Night' feat. Crush MV

BoA has dropped her music video for "Starry Night" featuring Crush!

In the MV, BoA draws inspiration from the city as she dreams of standing on stage. "Starry Night" is the title track of her second mini album of the same name, and it's about falling in love under a starry night.

Watch BoA's new MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

She_her_her586 pts 46 minutes ago 0
46 minutes ago

Nice soothing vocals - BOA always a first class act.

