Posted by germainej

Park Kyung teases upcoming single album 'If I Could Just Love Once'

Park Kyung has released teaser images for his upcoming single album 'If I Could Just Love Once'.

The Block B member seems to be returning with a romantic, lovely concept, and as previously reported, he's collaborated with a mysterious featuring artist. 

Park Kyung's 'If I Could Just Love Once' is set for release on November 10 KST. What do you think of the teasers?

