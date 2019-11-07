Park Kyung teases upcoming single album 'If I Could Just Love Once'

Park Kyung has released teaser images for his upcoming single album 'If I Could Just Love Once'.
The Block B member seems to be returning with a romantic, lovely concept, and as previously reported, he's collaborated with a mysterious featuring artist.
Park Kyung's 'If I Could Just Love Once' is set for release on November 10 KST. What do you think of the teasers?
