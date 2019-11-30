Netizens notice duality concept even with EXO's coffee & snack carts set out for fans

During pre-recordings for EXO's special 'EXO The Stage' performances, the group treated on-site fans to EXO and X-EXO themed coffee and snacks once again!

What netizens loved seeing was EXO's duality concept from their 6th full album 'Obsession', even reflected in these coffee and snack trucks! As you can see below, the X-EXO themed truck sports X-EXO's red signage in front of the cart, as the promotional phrase at the top of the truck sinisterly reads, "You'll never get your hands on coffee like this again."

The 'real' EXO themed truck is accompanied by the black signage, and the inviting phrase at the top of the truck reads, "The voice that keeps whispering in your ear, 'Aeri, come grab a drink (heart)."

Netizens shared comments like, "They're so deep into their concept, I love it kekekekeke", "Jealous of Aeri's", "Even the handwarmer packs have the black and red concept? Then the fans will want to keep them instead of using them kekekeke", "This is their most dedicated concept ever kekekeke", "I'm jealous, it looks like EXO are really good to their fans", "I saw fans talking about how EXO themselves were really obsessed with their concept this time and I see it's true haha", and more.

Who else wants EXO and X-EXO themed drinks, snacks, and handwarmers?