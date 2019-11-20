ASTRO light it up in 'Blue Flame' MV

ASTRO are lighting it up in their music video for "Blue Flame"!



The MV features the ASTRO members against settings shaded in blue and a mysterious flame. "Blue Flame" is the title song of the group's sixth mini album of the same name, and it's about being instinctually attracted to someone.



Watch ASTRO's "Blue Flame" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.



