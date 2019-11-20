5

ASTRO light it up in 'Blue Flame' MV

ASTRO are lighting it up in their music video for "Blue Flame"!

The MV features the ASTRO members against settings shaded in blue and a mysterious flame. "Blue Flame" is the title song of the group's sixth mini album of the same name, and it's about being instinctually attracted to someone.

Watch ASTRO's "Blue Flame" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

She_her_her499 pts 4 minutes ago
4 minutes ago

Joy of joys ASTRO rock the visuals with their muscular appearance - this is K-POP Heaven with a dash of solid entertaining and catchy vocals and bingo it is a winner!

DG2522,959 pts 5 minutes ago
5 minutes ago

This song is good actually. I don't know why but with ASTRO it's usually miss for me. But this sounds great. 😊

ASTRO light it up in 'Blue Flame' MV
