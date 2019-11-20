4

Posted by germainej

SM Entertainment artists sing 'This is Your Day' for UNICEF & 'Station x 4LOVEs for Winter' collab

SM Entertainment artists have banded together to sing "This is Your Day" for The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and 'Station x 4LOVEs for Winter' collaboration.

"This is Your Day (for every child, UNICEF)" is the first release from the 'Station x 4LOVEs for Winter', and the track will benefit children in need this winter. BoA, J-Min, Super Junior's Siwon, Girls' Generation's Sunny, SHINee's Taemin, EXO's Suho, Red Velvet's Wendy, and NCT's Doyoung are the vocalists behind the song.

Listen to "This is Your Day" above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

That opening note by wendy!!! WOW

I love this. Everyone has great soft voices and it fits the song. And Junmyeonnie, you sound so good and the pink sweater. I'm happy I will be able to help by buying the albums as well.

