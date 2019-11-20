SM Entertainment artists sing 'This is Your Day' for UNICEF & 'Station x 4LOVEs for Winter' collab

SM Entertainment artists have banded together to sing "This is Your Day" for The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and 'Station x 4LOVEs for Winter' collaboration.



"This is Your Day (for every child, UNICEF)" is the first release from the 'Station x 4LOVEs for Winter', and the track will benefit children in need this winter. BoA, J-Min, Super Junior's Siwon, Girls' Generation's Sunny, SHINee's Taemin, EXO's Suho, Red Velvet's Wendy, and NCT's Doyoung are the vocalists behind the song.



Listen to "This is Your Day" above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

