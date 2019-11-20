Hyosung draws up stars in 'Starlight' MV teaser

1

Hyosung has dropped a music video teaser for her upcoming solo track "Starlight".

In the MV teaser, Hyosung lays around and draws up stars as a light melody plays in the background. "Starlight" will be her first solo comeback in about 3 years and 6 months, and she's also celebrating her 10th anniversary since her debut.

Hyosung's "Starlight" releases on November 21 at 6PM KST.  

