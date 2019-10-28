Jang Woo Hyuk to hold solo concert in November

Jang Woo Hyuk will be holding a solo concert in November.



He will be at Jangchung Arena in Seoul for his 'AND' on November 29th and 30th. It's been 13 years since his last concert back in 2006. The title 'AND' comes from his new song 'WEEKAND' and refers that this is not the end but a new beginning of continuing his story.



Tickets will go on sale on October 29 for fan club members and on October 30 at 8 PM KST for the general public.