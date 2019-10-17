Fly to the Sky reveal MV for touching ballad 'Thank You for Being a Memory'

Fly to the Sky revealed a music video for their touching ballad "Thank You for Being a Memory".



"Thank You for Being a Memory" is a song from Fly to the Sky's 10th album 'Fly High', and it's a romantic, R&B ballad in the duo's trademark style. The lyrics are about conflicted emotions between gratitude and sadness when it comes to someone who's no longer in your life.



Listen to Fly to the Sky's new song above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.