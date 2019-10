On October 30, Momoland's label MLD Entertainment confirmed to various media outlets, "Yeonwoo has been cast in SBS's upcoming drama 'Alice'. She will be playing the role of actress Kim Hee Sun's younger sister."

SBS's 'Alice' tells the story of a special hotel for time travelers who wish to visit the past. One day, a tragedy strikes the hotel. The drama's lead cast includes Kim Hee Sun, Joo Won, Kwak Si Yang, and more.



Will you be watching Yeonwoo in SBS's 'Alice'?