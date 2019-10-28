MONSTA X fuses east and west in dynamic MV for 'Follow'

MONSTA X are officially back!

On October 28 at 6 PM KST, the group released not only their new album 'Follow: Find Me,' but the music video for title song "Follow."





"Follow" combines modern EDM with the sound of Korean traditional instruments, making for an addictive dance track that leaves a strong impression. The music video fuses the song with MONSTA X's dynamic performance style and global sensibility, creating a unique and upbeat atmosphere.



Meanwhile, MONSTA X will be celebrating the album's release with a special VLIVE broadcast.

Check out the full music video for "Follow" above!