Posted by danisurst 40 minutes ago

MONSTA X fuses east and west in dynamic MV for 'Follow'

MONSTA X are officially back!

On October 28 at 6 PM KST, the group released not only their new album 'Follow: Find Me,' but the music video for title song "Follow."

"Follow" combines modern EDM with the sound of Korean traditional instruments, making for an addictive dance track that leaves a strong impression. The music video fuses the song with MONSTA X's dynamic performance style and global sensibility, creating a unique and upbeat atmosphere.

Meanwhile, MONSTA X will be celebrating the album's release with a special VLIVE broadcast.

Check out the full music video for "Follow" above!

2

Dumbuya_Isatou417 pts 15 minutes ago 0
15 minutes ago

They're Killin it this year

0

kxk405 pts 4 minutes ago 0
4 minutes ago

this comeback is too powerful hyungwon center and minhyuk FINALLY got lines he deserves omg 😭 legendary!!! good work monsta x 👏🏻

