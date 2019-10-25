6

Posted by sl278

Park Bom features on MC Mong's newest track 'Channel 8'

Park Bom participated in MC Mong's newest track 'Channel 8'.

MC Mong recently signed to SM sublabel Million Market and it seems like Park Bom has graced the rapper's track with her gorgeous vocals. 

Check out the emotional mid-tempo ballad above. 

