8

1

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

ONEUS drop 'Lit' performance MV

AKP STAFF

ONEUS have dropped their performance music video for "Lit"!

ONEUS take the Korean culture inspired MV and strip it down to just their choreography moves. "Lit" is the title track of the group's third mini album 'Fly With Us', and it fuses traditional Korean musicality with a modern trap sound.

Check out the "Lit" MV here if you missed it and the performance MV above!

  1. ONEUS
  2. LIT
1 449 Share 89% Upvoted

1

Nadine220814 pts 58 minutes ago 0
58 minutes ago

Love it <3

Share
misc.
'2019 MAMA' reveal official nominees!
3 hours ago   61   25,933
ONEUS
ONEUS drop 'Lit' performance MV
1 hour ago   1   449
misc.
'2019 MAMA' reveal official nominees!
3 hours ago   61   25,933
Bang Yong Guk, G-Dragon, Zico, Ilhoon, SUGA, RM (Rap Monster), Jooheon, Song Min Ho (Mino)
Netizens Rank Top 10 Idol Rappers
5 days ago   417   215,266
Kim Hyun Joong
Kim Hyun-Joong causes chaos at Peruvian airport
5 days ago   127   31,135

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND