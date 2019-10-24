ONEUS drop 'Lit' performance MV

ONEUS have dropped their performance music video for "Lit"!
ONEUS take the Korean culture inspired MV and strip it down to just their choreography moves. "Lit" is the title track of the group's third mini album 'Fly With Us', and it fuses traditional Korean musicality with a modern trap sound.
Check out the "Lit" MV here if you missed it and the performance MV above!
