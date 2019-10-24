2

0

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 31 minutes ago

Celeb Five reveal behind-the-scenes of AOA Seolhyun's narration for latest track 'I Wish I Could Unsee That'

AKP STAFF

Celeb Five revealed a behind-the-scenes story of AOA Seolhyun's narration for their latest track "I Wish I Could Unsee That".

On the October 24th broadcast of SBS PowerFM's 'Kim Young Chul's Power FM', Celeb Five's Song Eun Yi and Shin Bong Sun appeared as guests and discussed Seolhyun's featuring in "I Wish I Could Unsee That". Song Eun Yi said, "Seolhyun was a one-shot, one-kill. She got the okay right after she entered the recording booth."

DJ Kim Young Chul asked if Seolhyun didn't crack up during recording, and Song Eun Yi explained, "She didn't laugh at all. Seolhyun practiced different versions before recording, and the one she came up with was the final narration for the song."

What did you think of Seolhyun's narration for the song?

  1. Seolhyun
  2. CELEB FIVE
0 510 Share 100% Upvoted
misc.
'2019 MAMA' reveal official nominees!
1 hour ago   9   12,750
Bada
[M/V] BADA - OFF THE RECORD
2 hours ago   0   158
Bang Yong Guk, G-Dragon, Zico, Ilhoon, SUGA, RM (Rap Monster), Jooheon, Song Min Ho (Mino)
Netizens Rank Top 10 Idol Rappers
5 days ago   417   215,104

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND