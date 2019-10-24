Celeb Five reveal behind-the-scenes of AOA Seolhyun's narration for latest track 'I Wish I Could Unsee That'

Celeb Five revealed a behind-the-scenes story of AOA Seolhyun's narration for their latest track "I Wish I Could Unsee That".



On the October 24th broadcast of SBS PowerFM's 'Kim Young Chul's Power FM', Celeb Five's Song Eun Yi and Shin Bong Sun appeared as guests and discussed Seolhyun's featuring in "I Wish I Could Unsee That". Song Eun Yi said, "Seolhyun was a one-shot, one-kill. She got the okay right after she entered the recording booth."



DJ Kim Young Chul asked if Seolhyun didn't crack up during recording, and Song Eun Yi explained, "She didn't laugh at all. Seolhyun practiced different versions before recording, and the one she came up with was the final narration for the song."



What did you think of Seolhyun's narration for the song?



