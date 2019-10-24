Super Junior win #1 + Performances from October 24th 'M! Countdown'!

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!





On today's episode, Ariaz debuted with "Moonlight Aria", Sunny Hill returned with "Nom Nom Nom", TXT came back with "Run Away", VAV made a comeback with "Poison", DAY6 made their comeback with "Sweet Chaos", N.Flying came back with "Good Bam", and NU'EST returned with "Love Me".

As for the winners, Super Junior and N.Flying were the nominees, but it was Super Junior who took the win with "SUPER Clap". Congrats to Super Junior!



Other artists who performed include HighSoul, Saturday, Haeun, Vince, ATEEZ, AB6IX, Youngjae, Ladies' Code, ONF, Lee Suk Hoon, and Kei.



Check out the performances below!



WINNER:







===

DEBUT: Ariaz







==

COMEBACK: Sunny Hill







==

COMEBACK: TXT







==

COMEBACK: VAV







==

COMEBACK: DAY6







==

COMEBACK: NU'EST













==

COMEBACK: N.Flying







===

HighSoul







==

Saturday







==

Haeun







==

Vince







==

ATEEZ







==

AB6IX







==

Youngjae







==

Ladies' Code







==

ONF







==

Lee Suk Hoon







==

Kei







===