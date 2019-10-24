18

3

Super Junior win #1 + Performances from October 24th 'M! Countdown'!

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!


On today's episode, Ariaz debuted with "Moonlight Aria", Sunny Hill returned with "Nom Nom Nom", TXT came back with "Run Away", VAV made a comeback with "Poison", DAY6 made their comeback with "Sweet Chaos", N.Flying came back with "Good Bam", and NU'EST returned with "Love Me".

As for the winners, Super Junior and N.Flying were the nominees, but it was Super Junior who took the win with "SUPER Clap". Congrats to Super Junior!

Other artists who performed include HighSoulSaturdayHaeunVinceATEEZAB6IXYoungjaeLadies' CodeONFLee Suk Hoonand Kei

Check out the performances below!

WINNER:


DEBUT: Ariaz


COMEBACK: Sunny Hill


COMEBACK: TXT


COMEBACK: VAV


COMEBACK: DAY6


COMEBACK: NU'EST





COMEBACK: N.Flying


HighSoul


Saturday


Haeun


Vince


ATEEZ


AB6IX


Youngjae


Ladies' Code


ONF


Lee Suk Hoon


Kei


  1. Super Junior
  2. M COUNTDOWN
4

Kirsty_Louise7,895 pts 43 minutes ago 0
43 minutes ago

I'm so happy to see Super Junior win, they absolutely deserve it. KPop icons and still releasing damn good music after all these years!

3

Nadine220814 pts 51 minutes ago 0
51 minutes ago
Yeah <3

