Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Dynamic Duo cancel schedule and postpone album in light of Sulli's passing

AKP STAFF

Dynamic Duo have canceled their schedule and postponed album in light of Sulli's passing.

Many artists have already delayed their albums and adjusted their schedules to mourn the passing of former f(x) member Sulli, but as Dynamic Duo member Choiza is known as Sulli's ex-boyfriend, this news is particularly catching attention.

On October 16, Dynamic Duo's label Amoeba Culture stated, "Firstly, we offer deep condolences and sympathy to the unfortunate news, and we hope she, who was cheerful and beautiful despite society's prejudices, may rest in peace. We're letting you know Dynamic Duo will be absent from their scheduled events." The agency further added that Dynamic Duo's album slated for release on October 25 will also be delayed.  

As previously reported, Choiza has been receiving criticism for his speculated role on Sulli's mental health and passing as her ex-boyfriend. Sulli passed away in her home on October 14 KST, and an autopsy has been ordered as the exact cause of her death is still unknown.

  1. Dynamic Duo
  2. Sulli
4

melon676 pts 28 minutes ago 0
28 minutes ago

I'm sure he's in shock as they once dated and when they did it looked like they had a lot of fun. Posting photos and showing their love. Just because they ended doesn't mean he caused her death. Immature commenters is exactly what killed her and they're doing it to him

1

TheUnicornQueen203 pts 26 minutes ago 1
26 minutes ago

I feel so bad for this guy. His insta is a massive sewer right now even though it was not his fault at all.

1 more reply

