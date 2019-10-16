Dynamic Duo cancel schedule and postpone album in light of Sulli's passing

Dynamic Duo have canceled their schedule and postponed album in light of Sulli's passing.



Many artists have already delayed their albums and adjusted their schedules to mourn the passing of former f(x) member Sulli, but as Dynamic Duo member Choiza is known as Sulli's ex-boyfriend, this news is particularly catching attention.



On October 16, Dynamic Duo's label Amoeba Culture stated, "Firstly, we offer deep condolences and sympathy to the unfortunate news, and we hope she, who was cheerful and beautiful despite society's prejudices, may rest in peace. We're letting you know Dynamic Duo will be absent from their scheduled events." The agency further added that Dynamic Duo's album slated for release on October 25 will also be delayed.



As previously reported, Choiza has been receiving criticism for his speculated role on Sulli's mental health and passing as her ex-boyfriend. Sulli passed away in her home on October 14 KST, and an autopsy has been ordered as the exact cause of her death is still unknown.