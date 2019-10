Hoody is teaming up with GRAY for her next song!

On October 28 KST, the R&B songstress revealed the music video teaser for her upcoming single "Adios," the title track off her first full-length album 'Departure.' The video teaser looks like an Instagram page in motion, capturing both Hoody and GRAY, as well as a number of images evoking tropical trips and plenty of partying.

Meanwhile, 'Departure' is set for release on October 29 at 6 PM KST.

Check out the teaser above!