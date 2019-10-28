HINAPIA reveals teaser image for group's fifth 'mystery' member Bada

HINAPIA is continuing the count down until their debut with a teaser image of 'mystery' member Bada.

In the image, which was released on October 28 KST, Bada poses confidently in a green blazer look, evoking strong charisma and a chic style of charm. The only member of the group that did not previously debut through PRISTIN, Bada will be HINAPIA's youngest member and excels in dancing.

Meanwhile, HINAPIA will debut on November 3 through debut album 'New Start.'



Check out Bada's teaser image below!