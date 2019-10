Autumn is definitely a great time to reminisce and Heize is definitely the queen of emotional and moody songs!

The talented solo artist posted a short MV and song teaser for her song "missed call". The video shows Heize making a call at a lonely phone booth before giving up and going away. The melancholic but delicate piano melody is bound to stay in your head as we wait for Heize's release.

Check out the teaser above!