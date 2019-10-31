Golden Child have revealed a video for their brand new logo.
It's been a year since Golden Child's last promotion with "Genie" in October of 2018, and fans are wondering if Woollim Entertainment is signaling the group's comeback. The video above titled "New Logo Open" features the messages, "Golden Child" and "Re-boot."
Stay tuned for updates on Golden Child!
6
2
Posted by1 hour ago
Golden Child reveal brand new logo video before comeback?
Golden Child have revealed a video for their brand new logo.
0 804 Share 75% Upvoted
Log in to comment