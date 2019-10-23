ATEEZ announce 1st solo concert 'The Fellowship: Map The Treasure' in Seoul, their world tour kickoff next year

Rookie boy group ATEEZ will be launching their 1st ever solo concert in Seoul, next year from February 8-9!

The boys' 1st solo concert 'The Fellowship: Map The Treasure' will take place at Olympic Hall in Seoul in early February of 2020, and will serve as the kickoff for their 1st ever world tour. Judging by a glimpse of the world map in their concert teaser poster below, fans can expect more dates and cities for the group's 2020 world tour once the Seoul concert gets closer.

Do you want to see ATEEZ's 1st solo concert in a city near you?