Bada of S.E.S drops 'Off the Record' MV teaser

Bada of S.E.S has dropped the music video teaser for her comeback track "Off the Record".



The MV teaser reveals an impactful, red concept with the phrase "Off the Record" covering the walls. As previously reported, the song includes a message Bada wants to tell everyone. It's been 3 years since her last solo song, and 2 years since she released "Remember" with S.E.S for their 20th anniversary.



Bada's "Off the Record" is set for release on October 24 KST.