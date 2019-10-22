Brown Eyed Girls reveal highlight medley for long-awaited album 'RE_vive'

Brown Eyed Girls have revealed the highlight medley for their long-awaited album 'RE_vive'.



The title tracks of Brown Eyed Girls' 7th full album 'RE_vive' are "Wonder Woman", written and composed by Yoon Jong Shin, and "Abandoned", composed by Jung Jae Hyung and written by Kim Hee Tham.The other tracks include "A Common Love Story", "Sorrow", "Goodbye with a Smile", "Love Only", "Love Like a Spring Rain, Farewell Like a Winter Rain", "The Sky", "Invitation", and "The Letter", and Miryo wrote the rap lyrics for every track.



Brown Eyed Girls' 'RE_vive' drops on October 28 KST. Which song do you like best so far?