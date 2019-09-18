'TMI News' ranks idol stars with most privileged backgrounds

Mnet's 'TMI News' ranked idol stars with the most privileged backgrounds.



On the September 18th installment of 'TMI News', the panelists went over the idol stars who were born with "golden spoons" in their mouths. From elite high schools that cost over $33,595 USD in tuition a year to homes that are entire estates, these idols enjoyed the good life.



At the top of the list at #1 is NCT's Chenle, #2 is BTOB's Sungjae, at 3rd is GOT7's Mark, 4th is Block B's P.O, 5th is TWICE's Tzuyu, 6th is GFriend's Umji, and 7th is ITZY's Lia.



