Variety
'TMI News' ranks idol stars with most privileged backgrounds

Mnet's 'TMI News' ranked idol stars with the most privileged backgrounds.

On the September 18th installment of 'TMI News', the panelists went over the idol stars who were born with "golden spoons" in their mouths. From elite high schools that cost over $33,595 USD in tuition a year to homes that are entire estates, these idols enjoyed the good life.

At the top of the list at #1 is NCT's Chenle, #2 is BTOB's Sungjae, at 3rd is GOT7's Mark, 4th is Block B's P.O, 5th is TWICE's Tzuyu, 6th is GFriend's Umji, and 7th is ITZY's Lia.

Check out the videos above and below!  

dizzcity1,187 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

I'm a little bit surprised that JYP has so many idols who came from privileged backgrounds. And then even more impressed that JYP company culture has educated them well to still be humble and hard-working, rather than relying on their status.

ezqwerty398 pts 40 minutes ago 0
40 minutes ago

Tzuyu, if the blogs I read about her were right, have parents who are really successful business people. Aside from restaurants, they also own a chain of health clinics in Taiwan.

Lia, on the other hand, not sure what her family's business is or the nature of her parent's jobs but she lived in Canada as a kid and when she came to Korea, she was sent to an elite international school in Jeju Island with 60M Korean won as annual tuition. She also went back and forth from Jeju and Gangnam because she was also taking private lessons there. When she became a trainee in JYP, she transferred to SOPA.

I just realized that JYP has a lot of rich kids as trainees and idols in his ward. Amazing to know that the company was able to raise them well, they don't seem to be entitled and bratty. No vibe of being a diva. Tzuyu, especially. I really find that girl so level headed despite her popularity and rich background. Can't forget that time she went to Cambodia during their long break to celebrate her birthday with underprivileged kids.

