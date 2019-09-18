CLC's Eunbin reveals her father is a reporter at news network YTN

CLC's Eunbin revealed her father is a reporter at 24-hour news network YTN.



On the September 18th installment of Mnet's 'TMI News', CLC's Eunbin featured as a guest panelist and shared that she wanted to live up to expectations. She expressed, "My father is actually a reporter at YTN. I want to do this properly as my father's daughter."



'TMI News' host Jun Hyun Moo then commented, "I was at YTN too. What's your father's name if I may ask?" When Eunbin revealed her father's name, Jun Hyun Moo said in surprise, "When I was at YTN, he was a high-level sunbae to me."



