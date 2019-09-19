5

Music Video
Saturday blow it up in 'BByong' MV

Saturday have dropped their music video for "BByong".

In the MV, the members of Saturday work together to blow themselves through time. "BByong" is the title track of the girl group's 3rd single album 'IKYK', and it's about wanting someone to fall for you.

Watch Saturday's "BByong" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below!

ThonZa2 pts 32 minutes ago
32 minutes ago

Gotta say this was not what I expected (Avoided all the teasers etc.) but I am positively surprised. Love the song.

0

She_her_her312 pts 21 minutes ago
21 minutes ago

Bright and breezy vocals with cute visuals the girls are marvelous - I like it!!!

