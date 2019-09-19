Saturday have dropped their music video for "BByong".
In the MV, the members of Saturday work together to blow themselves through time. "BByong" is the title track of the girl group's 3rd single album 'IKYK', and it's about wanting someone to fall for you.
Watch Saturday's "BByong" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below!
Saturday blow it up in 'BByong' MV
