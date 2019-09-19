Babylon has released a preview of "I Want to Be Happy" featuring Suzy.
The audio teaser reveals a moody, R&B track with narration by Suzy that says, "I want to become happy. I want to be happy. Really. I want to be happy."
Babylon's collaboration track with Suzy drops on September 20 KST. What do you think of the preview?
Babylon gives a preview of 'I Want to Be Happy' feat. Suzy
