1

0

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 48 minutes ago

Babylon gives a preview of 'I Want to Be Happy' feat. Suzy

AKP STAFF

Babylon has released a preview of "I Want to Be Happy" featuring Suzy.

The audio teaser reveals a moody, R&B track with narration by Suzy that says, "I want to become happy. I want to be happy. Really. I want to be happy."

Babylon's collaboration track with Suzy drops on September 20 KST. What do you think of the preview?

  1. Suzy
  2. BABYLON
  3. I WANT TO BE HAPPY
0 441 Share 100% Upvoted
LABOUM
LABOUM light up gardens in 'Firework' MV
55 minutes ago   3   554
Saturday
Saturday blow it up in 'BByong' MV
52 minutes ago   3   544
Saturday
Saturday blow it up in 'BByong' MV
52 minutes ago   3   544
LABOUM
LABOUM light up gardens in 'Firework' MV
55 minutes ago   3   554
Kim Tae Hee, Rain
Kim Tae Hee and Rain just had their second child
7 hours ago   22   48,915
LABOUM
LABOUM light up gardens in 'Firework' MV
55 minutes ago   3   554

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND