Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 55 minutes ago

LABOUM light up gardens in 'Firework' MV

AKP STAFF

LABOUM have dropped their music video for "Firework".

In the MV, the LABOUM members dance in a laser-lit room and find themselves in gardens along the way. "Firework" is the title track of their latest album 'Two Of Us', and member Soyeon took part in writing the lyrics about a love that's like fireworks.

Watch LABOUM's "Firework" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

 

1

K_aus220 pts 24 minutes ago
24 minutes ago

I swear it's impossible for LABOUM to release a bad song. I love there new mature sound and hopefully they have some success with this comeback.

0

deza774424 pts 2 minutes ago
2 minutes ago

Love the song, they always have great title tracks. This is their first full album since their debut in 2014 too

