LABOUM light up gardens in 'Firework' MV

LABOUM have dropped their music video for "Firework".



In the MV, the LABOUM members dance in a laser-lit room and find themselves in gardens along the way. "Firework" is the title track of their latest album 'Two Of Us', and member Soyeon took part in writing the lyrics about a love that's like fireworks.



Watch LABOUM's "Firework" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.



