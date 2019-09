The ladies of Bolbbalgan4 are coming back with a brand new single!

On September 7, the darling duo released the music video teaser for their upcoming single "25." The upbeat song reflects on life as a 25 year old, and in the short clip, members Jiyoung and Jiyoon can be seen in a number of bright and colorful settings, emphasizing the youthful energy of the song's theme.

Meanwhile, "25" is set for release on September 10 at 6 PM KST.

Check out the full teaser above!