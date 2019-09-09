Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 47 minutes ago

WeGirls are pretty virtual reality visions in MV for latest single 'Ride'

WeGirls is back with a new music video!

Three days after their mini album was released, the group unveiled the music video for the album's title track "Ride" on September 9. The video begins with a man putting on a virtual reality headset. It is later revealed that the man has entered a virtual world where he and the WeGirls members have fun on a humorous camping trip. 

Meanwhile, the album also features five new songs from the group overall, including "Ride" and the album's second title track "Heart Beat."


Check out the full music video above!

