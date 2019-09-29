Jeong Se Woon feels lonesome in MV teaser for 'When It Rains'

Jeong Se Woon has revealed a music video teaser for his upcoming single!





On September 29, his agency Starship Entertainment released the teaser through his official social media channels. The song, entitled "When It Rains," is the title track on his latest mini album 'Day.'



In the video, he is seen in a diner - at times, accompanied by a girl, or sitting in a room full of customers during other times. However, these people all seem to fade away, leaving him sitting by himself, an emphasized reflection of the theme of loneliness found in the song.



Meanwhile, the full version of "When It Rains" can be seen when 'Day' drops on October 2.

Check out the music video teaser above!