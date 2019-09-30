[EXCLUSIVE] CHUNG HA teams up with 88rising's Rich Brian on new single





88rising just dropped an exclusive teaser for Indonesian rapper Rich Brian’s new track, “These Nights”! For his brand new release, K-Pop solo superstar, CHUNG HA, has partnered up with the viral rapper to create a cross-cultural collaboration of sounds.

The teaser for “These Nights” is inexplicably ‘80s themed featuring Rich Brian sporting a mullet and picking up his old school telephone to greet CHUNG HA ‘Hello’. The two are then seen riding on the back of a motorcycle with none other than Kim Chung Ha driving the motorcycle. "These Nights" marks the first time CHUNG HA has collaborated with the 88rising music collective. The track also serves as Rich Brian's first release since sophomore album, "The Sailor".





"These Nights" is set to be the latest single from 88rising's forthcoming crew album Head In The Clouds II, set to be available worldwide October 11, 2019. "These Nights" will be available worldwide on Thursday, October 3, 2019.





Check out teaser #1 for “These Nights” by Rich Brian x CHUNG HA above! Are you excited about this one-of-a-kind collab?

Instagram: 88rising, Rich Brian and CHUNG HA

Twitter: 88rising, Rich Brian, and CHUNG HA

Facebook: 88rising, Rich Brian and CHUNG HA