NCT Dream will be holding their 1st solo concert since debut, titled 'The Dream Show'!

The Dreamies' 1st solo concert 'The Dream Show' is set to take place from November 16-17 at the Jang-Chung Arena in Seoul, with tickets going on sale this October 8 at 8 PM KST for fanclub members, and on October 14 at 8 PM KST for the general public.



Check out NCT Dream's first teaser poster for 'The Dream Show' below!