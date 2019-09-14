'Tasty Guys' gives preview of next episode feat. actress Megan Fox

'Tasty Guys' gave a preview of the next episode featuring Megan Fox!



On the next episode, the American actress will be sitting down for a tasty meal with the hosts of Comedy TV's 'Tasty Guys', Yoon Min Sang, Kim Jun Hyun, Kim Min Kyung, and Moon Se Yoon. Megan Fox chants for pumpkin porridge, which she previously revealed is one of her favorite Korean foods, and gasps watching clips of the 'Tasty Guys' eat one big bite.



In related news, Megan Fox is starring in the upcoming Korean film 'Battle of Jangsari', also starring SHINee's Minho and Kwak Si Yang, and it premieres in theaters on September 25. She's also appearing on tvN's 'Surprising Saturday'.



Watch the 'Tasty Guys' preview above!

