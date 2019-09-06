Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

CLC sabotage each other in 'Devil' MV

CLC have dropped their music video for "Devil"!

In the MV, CLC take on a sassy, devilish concept as they try to sabotage each other. "Devil" is about seeing through someone's sneaky tactics and wanting to teach them a lesson.

Very solid comeback, the vocals are out of this world.

