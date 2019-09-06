CLC sabotage each other in 'Devil' MV

CLC have dropped their music video for "Devil"!
In the MV, CLC take on a sassy, devilish concept as they try to sabotage each other. "Devil" is about seeing through someone's sneaky tactics and wanting to teach them a lesson.
Watch CLC's "Devil" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
