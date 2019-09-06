IONE (Former SPEED member Taeha) burns in 'Idea' MV

IONE (Former SPEED member Taeha) has dropped his music video for "Idea".



In the MV, the singer starts out with fire and reveals his choreography for the R&B track about feeling very drawn to someone. As previously reported, IONE made his debut with SPEED back in 2013 and debuted solo in 2015 following the group's disbandment, and he recently signed with entertainment agency SE M&M.



Check out IONE's "Idea" MV above








