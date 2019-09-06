Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

15

5

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

IONE (Former SPEED member Taeha) burns in 'Idea' MV

AKP STAFF

IONE (Former SPEED member Taeha) has dropped his music video for "Idea".

In the MV, the singer starts out with fire and reveals his choreography for the R&B track about feeling very drawn to someone. As previously reported, IONE made his debut with SPEED back in 2013 and debuted solo in 2015 following the group's disbandment, and he recently signed with entertainment agency SE M&M.

Check out IONE's "Idea" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.



  1. Taeha
  2. SPEED
  3. IONE
  4. TAEHA
  5. IDEA
0 1,267 Share 75% Upvoted
Jin
BTS Jin Buys a $522,000 Lamborghini
9 hours ago   24   36,626
X1
X1 take #1 on September 6th 'Music Bank'!
20 hours ago   4   5,649

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND