Kim Chung Ha and rapper Mommy Son go on a chase in 'Fast' MV teaser

Kim Chung Ha and rapper Mommy Son have dropped their music video teaser for "Fast".



The MV teaser reveals Kim Chung Ha and Mommy Son as animated figures who go on a chase, and it also features a preview of Kim Chung Ha's vocal line and the track's upbeat vibe. As previously reported, the two artists are collaborating for a special project dropping on September 8 KST.



Check out Kim Chung Ha and Mommy Son's "Fast" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think so far.