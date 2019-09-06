Bolbbalgan4 look back in 'Taste' short film

Bolbbalgan4 have revealed their short film for "Taste".



In the teaser video, the Bolbbalgan4 duo sit with their backs to each other before looking back a single time. "Taste" is a track from the duo's upcoming mini album 'Two Five', and the short film follows the teaser for "XX".



Bolbbalgan4's 'Two Five' drops on September 10 KST. Stay tuned for updates!



