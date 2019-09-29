6

ATEEZ's Hongjoong is royalty for 'All to Action' video teaser

ATEEZ has released a video teaser for leader Hongjoong.

The boys debuted with 'Treasure Ep. 1: All to Zero', continued with 'Treasure Ep. 2: Zero to One', and then most recently had their 'Treasure Ep. 3: One to All'. They'll be closing up the Treasure series with 'Treasure Ep. Fin: All to Action'. The album will include 11 songs, including "End of the Beginning", "Wonderland", "Dazzling Light", "Fog", "Precious (Overture)", "WIN", "If Without You", "Thank U", "Sunrise", "Walking", and "Beginning of the End".

In Hongjoong's teaser video, he exudes charisma as he smirks at the camera. 

The boys will be back with 'All to Action' on October 8th at 6PM KST.

