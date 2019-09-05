'Queendom' continued the first battle of the girl groups on the Mnet show's second episode!
Following Park Bom and MAMAMOO last week, AOA, Oh My Girl, (G)I-DLE, and Lovelyz took the stage to compete with new versions of their hit tracks. Oh My Girl were the first ones up with a new rendition of "Secret Garden", (G)I-DLE transformed "LATATA", and Lovelyz brought another version of "Ah-Choo" to the stage.
Check out the performances above and below! Tell us which girl group you think did best and if you liked the new versions better than the original.
Upvote if you think more people should see this post!
11
2
AOA, Oh My Girl, (G)I-DLE & Lovelyz compete with new versions of their hit tracks on 'Queendom'
'Queendom' continued the first battle of the girl groups on the Mnet show's second episode!
Log in to comment