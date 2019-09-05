Park Bom shocks Oh My Girl on 'Queendom'

Park Bom shocked Oh My Girl on 'Queendom'.



On the September 5th episode of the Mnet show, the competitors met Park Bom for the first time, and when she came across Oh My Girl, she asked, "Which group?" Oh My Girl's leader Hyojung expressed, "First of all, I was shocked. It made me think that we need to really focus and pay attention."



She continued, "My goal is for Oh My Girl's skill to be acknowledged and for the group to be known. I want people to know that we're artists on stage."



