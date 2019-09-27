Amber reveals artsy dance version MV for 'Hands Behind My Back'

Amber has released a dynamic and artistic dance version MV for her latest English single, "Hands Behind My Back"!

Released back on September 20, Amber's "Hands Behind My Back" will be a part of her upcoming EP 'X' - the first album entirely produced and composed by Amber to be released since her departure from SM Entertainment.

In the dance version MV for "Hands Behind My Back", Amber works with a team of skilled dancers in a darkly lit room to portray the emotional lyrics of her single in intricate art forms. Watch above.